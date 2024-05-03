Posted by

Elsbeth Renewed on CBS

CBS has renewed the critically acclaimed drama ELSBETH for the 2024-2025 season. ELSBETH is the #2 most-watched new series of the season and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%.

“ELSBETH has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars”.

The freshman series has resonated with both broadcast and streaming audiences on Paramount+. In live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership, ELSBETH reaches nearly 11million viewers andis up+52%from the year ago program in the time period. According to Nielsen Most Current data, ELSBETH garners 7.27 million viewers and has improved the time period +25% from a year ago.