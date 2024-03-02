Breaking
The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons
Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024
America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture
Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/19/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Curry in a Hurry
Will Trent QuickCap for 2/27/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Hot Tub
So Help Me Todd Recap for Your Day in Court
Night Court Recap for Taught and Bothered
SAG Awards 2024 Winners
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Kill the Cat
Hendrie Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog
Young Sheldon Recap for A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy
America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season
SAG Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Masterchef Junior Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2024
The Amazing Race 36 Cast Announced
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2024
Shayda Wins SOFEE
America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal
AGT Fantasy League Winner Announced
Will Trent Premiere QuickCap for 2/20/2024
The Voice 25 Blind Audition Winners Part 1
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/19/2024
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
So Help Me Todd Recap for 2/15/2024
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
Boat Story Sneak Peek
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Show Renewals/Cancellations

The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons

By Sammi Turano Mar 2, 2024 #CBS #show renewals #the young and the restless #The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons #yandr young and restless

The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons

CBS announced today that it has renewed THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the #1 daytime drama for over 36 years and CBS’ longest-running series, for an additional four years, through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 55th season.

“The YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been transporting viewers into the lives of the residents of the fictitious Midwestern town of Genoa City for over five decades and follows the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families. In March 2023, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary on the air, having premiered March 26, 1973.

Y&R is averaging 3.50 million viewers this season and has been the #1 daytime drama on TV for the last 36 consecutive years. The series is also the #1 daytime program among African American viewers. Full episode streaming of the series is available on Paramount+ and CBS TVE (CBS.com / CBS app).

See also  Only Murders in the Building Season Two Release Date Announced

Y&R is celebrating many notable anniversaries, including Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) being on the show for 45 years and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) being on for 44. In April, the show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nikki and Victor’s wedding, which aired in April 1984 and was one of the highest-rated episodes in the history of the show. Other notable cast anniversaries in 2024 include: Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) at 35 years and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) all at 30 years.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

CBS: What’s Cancelled? What’s Returning? CBS Announces 2023 Finale DatesCBS Announces the Renewal of 23 Shows TV Shows 2021: What's Renewed? What's Cancelled?TV Shows 2021: What’s Renewed? What’s Cancelled? CBS Announces FBI Franchise NewsCBS Announces FBI Franchise News

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Show Renewals/Cancellations

Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox

Sammi Turano Feb 14, 2024
Show Renewals/Cancellations

Young Sheldon to End in 2024

Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024
Show Renewals/Cancellations

Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024

You Missed

Show Renewals/Cancellations

The Young and the Restless Renewed for Four More Seasons

Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Finale Recap for 2/26/2024

cold cases True Crime

America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture

Music

Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate