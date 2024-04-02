Breaking
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama
The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings
Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion Preview
Asphalt City Sneak Peek
Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks
The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024
Will Trent Recap for 3/26/2024
Masterchef Junior Recap for Magic Castle
Bachelorette Announced as Joey Chooses Fiancée
So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed
Night Court Recap for The Best Dan
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Sad Cupcakes
The Food That Built America Recap for Penny Candy Craze
The Food That Built America Recap for Let Them Bake Cake
Night Court Recap for Duke’s A Hazard
The Amazing Race Recap for Trust But Verify
Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Battle
Next Level Chef Recap for You Wanna Pizza Me
The Masked Singer: All About the Pasta
TMZ INVESTIGATES: WHERE IS KATE MIDDLETON Preview
Shirley Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Looks
NBC Summer 2024 Schedule
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Worth the Cooties
Fraggle Rock Season 2 Preview
Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024
Quiet on Set Preview 2
So Help Me Todd Recap for Dial Margaret for Murder
Night Court Recap for Wheelers of Fortune
The Amazing Race Recap for 3/13/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for Don’t Have A Cow Man
Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for A Tablespoon of Dad
The Baxters Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Recap for A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy
Buying Beverly Hills Sneak Peek
Fox Announces Summer 2024 Lineup
The Masked Singer: Doggone Good Reveal
CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Snark and Highlights for 3/13/2024
Lethally Blonde Preview
America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks
Masterchef Junior Recap for Under the Sea
Night Court Recap for Chips Ahoy
Eugene Levy Gets Walk of Fame Star
Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Heart Attack Boys
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tayo Time
Young Sheldon Recap for Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker
Critics Choice Super Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Tue. Apr 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings

By Sammi Turano Apr 2, 2024 #CBS #phil keoghan #Recap #The Amazing Race #The Amazing Race Recap for It's Not Over Until Phil Sings
The Amazing Race Recap for It's Not Over Until Phil Sings“It’s Not Over Til Phil Sings” – Teams climb the stairs to the top of El Peñon de Guatapé in Colombia to find their clue and begin the third leg of the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Bailey Smith and Anthony Smith. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes us to Guatape, Colombia. Once they arrive, they must climb 60 stories up El Penon de Guatape to get their next clue.

 

One by one, the teams leave in the order they arrived to the previous Pit Stop.

 

Detour! The options are Bandeja Paisa, which has them prepare three plates of the meal and Yipao, which has them loading a Jeep with furniture. As the teams arrive, they all opt for the cooking detour. In order to accomplish it, they have to travel to the location via water taxi. They then must match pictures to find their stations.

 

Sunny gets a call and learns her grandmother died the night before.

 

Sunny and Bizzy and Anthony and Bailey choose the Yipao detour. They are the only ones to choose this detour.

 

During the water taxi trip, Shelisa talks about being a cancer survivor and how she is on the show to show fellow survivors and grandparents they can do anything.

Juan recalls his life in Colombia and calls his return to the country bittersweet.

 

Michelle and Sean switch detours.

 

Angie and Danny’s taxi runs into maintenance problems, putting them behind.

 

Ricky and Cesar finish and head to El Cordero de Guatape.

 

Angie and Danny and Kishori and Karishma finally arrive to their detours and agree to help each other.

See also  Based On a True Story Snark and Highlights for The Universe

 

Sunny and Bizzy switch detours as well.

 

Kishori and Karishma are concerned about the cooking detour since it requires them to use meat and they are vegan and vegetarian, respectively.  They ask Derek and Shelisa for help, calling them mom and dad.

 

Anthony and Bailey and Michelle and Sean struggle with their detour.

 

Rod and Leticia must redo their cooking detour since their first attempt isn’t up to par.

 

Derek and Shelisa pass on their first try and get the clue to go to El Cordero de Guatape.

 

Anthony and Bailey and Michelle and Sean both decide to switch detours. However, the former team gets overwhelmed and wonder if they should switch again. They decide to switch again, putting them even further behind.

 

Rod and Leticia finish their detour and move to the next location.

 

One by one, the teams continue to finish their detours.

 

Roadblock! The teams must choose one member to harvest and process Arabica beans.

 

Kishori and Karishma must redo their detour dishes.

 

Anthony and Bailey switch again and get even more overwhelmed.

 

The remaining teams continue to complete the detours and head to the roadblock.

 

Ricky and Cesar finish the roadblock and head to Casa Loma Fina Cafetera for the pit stop. They become the first team to check in and win a trip to Capetown, South Africa.

 

The remaining teams arrive at the roadblock and decide that Leticia, Sunny, Vinny, Melissa and Kishori will complete it for their respective teams. Angie and Danny arrive soon after, with Angie completing it for her team.

See also  Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast Announced

 

Vinny and Amber become the second team to check in as Anthony and Bailey finally do the detour.

 

Angie and Danny struggle with the roadblock.

 

The teams finish the roadblock one by one and head to the pit stop, with several of them getting lost.

 

Derek and Shelisa finally make it to the pit stop as team number 3.

Juan and Shane are the fourth team to check in.

Rod and Leticia are team number five.

Yvonne and Meissa are team number six, followed by Sunny and Bizzy, who become the seventh team to make it to the pit stop.

Kishori and Karishma are the eighth team to check in.

 

Sean and Michelle struggle with the hill on the roadblock. However, they finally get down it and Michelle begins the task.

 

Anthony does the roadblock for his team.

 

Angie and Danny are the ninth team to check in.

 

Michelle and Anthony finish at the same time, making the race to the pit stop very close. However, Michelle and Sean get their first, meaning Anthony and Bailey are eliminated.

 

More next week, stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere RecapThe Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap The Amazing Race Recap for 1/12/2022The Amazing Race Recap for 1/12/2022 The Amazing Race Recap for 2/9/2022The Amazing Race Recap for 2/9/2022

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama

Sammi Turano Apr 2, 2024
Recaps

The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024

Sammi Turano Apr 2, 2024
Recaps

Will Trent Recap for 3/26/2024

Sammi Turano Apr 2, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for My Michelle Obama

Recaps

The Amazing Race Recap for It’s Not Over Until Phil Sings

Previews videos

Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion Preview

Previews videos

Asphalt City Sneak Peek

Saúde e bem estar.