Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome New Baby

By on Saturday, October 5, 2024
Originally posted on August 23, 2024 @ 11:08 pm

It’s a baby, baby, baby BOY! Pop sensation Justin Bieber announced via Instagram that he and his wife Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy named Jack Blues. Check out the sweet announcement below.

 

No other information was available as of press time. The couple, who married in 2018, announced that they were expecting a baby in May.

Congratulations to the new parents!

