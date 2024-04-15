Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Contestant Lilo in the “Mystery Box” episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR airing Monday, April 15 (8:00-9:01PM) ET/PT on FOX. CR: Greg Gayne. © 2024 FOX Media LLC.

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

-Tonight, our remaining Masterchef Junior kids will have to make a meal out of their least favorite ingredient.

-Alfred has bleu cheese and compares it to cow poop.

-Michael hates mushrooms…..and the fact that he has to cook with them.

-Jordyn has kale and says it is like the Grinch’s brain.

-Lilo has oysters and compares it to the monsters under her bed.

-Remy has tomatoes and says she hates the texture.

-The winner of the challenge will get e-bikes for the whole family.

-Asher has anchovies, but plans on putting them in a tomato sauce with pasta.

-Remy uses her tomatoes to make a fried green tomato and egg dish.

-Lilo makes her oysters three ways, just like she does in her family restaurant.

-Lilo does an oyster shot, which impresses everyone. It leads to everyone else tasting their own foods.

-Poor Bryson has to eat a lima bean in front of Tilly. I feel so bad for him.

-As always, the judges walk around to offer advice and encouragement.

-When time is up, the judges taste each dish and give their assessments.

-Asher’s anchovy pasta is a hit, especially since the pasta is perfectly cooked.

-Remy’s tomato eggs Benedict dish is beautiful and delicious.

-Michael’s mushroom ribeye and plantains is full of flavor.

-Bryson’s lamb and succotash is full of technique and finesse.

-The winner of the night is…..Michael!

-Lilo’s oysters three ways is overcooked and missed the mark.

See also  Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

-Alfred’s NY strip with bleu cheese compound butter is overcooked, but the compound butter is delicious.

-Jordyn’s sole and kale sides are not cooked up to par.

-Lilo is eliminated.

-More next week stay tuned.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Masterchef Junior Quick-Cap for 4/7/2022Masterchef Junior Quick-Cap for 4/7/2022 Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023 Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/11/2023 Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/18/2024Masterchef Junior Recap for Eating Emoji
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night

The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024
Will Trent Recap for 4/9/2024

Will Trent Recap for 4/9/2024

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024
Young Sheldon Recap for A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet

Young Sheldon Recap for A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024

You may have missed

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024
Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024

CBS Renews SWAT

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024

OJ Simpson Dead at 76

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024
The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night

The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night

Sammi Turano April 15, 2024
For more information, please email florida steve or call him at. Fast food restaurant.