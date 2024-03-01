Breaking
Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

SAG Awards 2024 Winners

LOS ANGELES (February 24, 2024) – Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented its coveted Actor® statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2023* at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, streamed live globally on Netflix.

Honored with individual awards were Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolphfor performances in motion pictures, and Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Debicki, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri for performances in television. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance this year went to “OPPENHEIMER” and the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “SUCCESSION” and “THE BEAR.” The Screen Actors Guild Awards originated awards for motion picture cast and for television drama and comedy ensembles.

The legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and directorBarbra Streisand was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. The award was presented to her by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

Earlier in the day, the honorees for outstanding action performances were revealed during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show by SAG Awards Ambassador Taylor Zakhar Perez and pre-show host Elaine Welteroth. The stunt ensemble from “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE –  DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” was honored for motion picture and the stunt ensemble from “THE LAST OF US” was honored for television.

Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Jan. 10, 2024. The two nominating panels — one for television and one for motion picture — were each composed of 2,500 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members from across the United States. Final voting opened to 119,000+ SAG-AFTRA members in good standing on Jan. 17 and balloting closed at noon on Friday, Feb. 23. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

*SAG Awards Eligibility Period: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023

THE 30TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®RECIPIENTS

The Motion Picture Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
OPPENHEIMER
CASEY AFFLECK / Boris Pash
EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer
KENNETH BRANAGH / Niels Bohr
MATT DAMON / Leslie Groves
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss
JOSH HARTNETT / Ernest Lawrence
RAMI MALEK / David Hill
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer
FLORENCE PUGH / Jean Tatlock

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALI WONG / Amy Lau – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
PEDRO PASCAL / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
SUCCESSION
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
ARIAN MOAYED / Stewy Hosseini
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin Stiles
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Lukas Matsson
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus
JOSE CERVANTES JR. / Angel
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
RICHARD ESTERAS / Manny
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
MOLLY GORDON / Claire
COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
OLIVER PLATT / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE –  DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
THE LAST OF US

The 59th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand

