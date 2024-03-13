CBS Renews Ghosts and Fire Country

CBS announced the hit series GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY have been renewed for the 2024-2025 season.

“GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

GHOSTS is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing (broadcast and streaming)*, up +2% from last year. Streaming viewership is up +64% year over year and GHOSTS ranked as the #1 comedy on Paramount+ in February. The season three premiere of GHOSTS was the series’ most-watched episode ever on a Live+SD basis. GHOSTS airs on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

FIRE COUNTRY is averaging 9.21 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing*, up 7% from last year. Streaming viewership has more than doubled – FIRE COUNTRY is a top six series on Paramount+ and ranked as the #4 drama on the service in the month of February. It is averaging 7.76 million viewers this season in linear viewing (Nielsen, Live+7). The series is a time period winner and a key part of CBS’ dominant Friday night lineup. FIRE COUNTRY airs on Fridays at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY air on the CBS Television Network and are available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs). Both series are produced by CBS Studios.

*(This includes Live+SD viewing, 7-days of DVR/VOD playback and streaming on CBS TVE / Paramount+)

About GHOSTS

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York that they decide to convert into a bed & breakfast. After a near-death experience, McIver’s character is suddenly able to see ghosts that inhabit the house. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long also star.

GHOSTS is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Trent O’Donnell, Jay Karas, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). GHOSTS is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

About FIRE COUNTRY

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot, as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption. Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer also star.

FIRE COUNTRY was created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Thieriot. All three serve as executive producers along with Tia Napolitano, who also serves as showrunner, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

