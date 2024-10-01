CBS Announces Daytime Emmys Presenters

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES – June 4, 2024 – CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today the star-studded list of presenters for THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMYⓇ AWARDS, airing live on Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’S Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the lineup of presenters from daytime’s biggest names includes: Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Lidia Bastianich (“25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee”), Lauralee Bell (THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS), Eric Braeden (THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS), Steve Burton (“General Hospital”), Derrick Camana (“Wizard of Paws”), Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Stefan Dennis (“Neighbours”), Zooey Deschanel (“What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel”), Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Jackée Harry (“Days of Our Lives”), Amelia Heinle (THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS), Annie Jones (“Neighbours”), Star Jones (“Divorce Court”), Christel Khalil (THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL), Eric Martsolf (“Days of Our Lives”), Kiara Liz Ortega (“The Bay”), Danielle Pinnock (GHOSTS), Melvin Robert (“Extra”), Lawrence Saint-Victor (THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL), Jonathan Scott (“Backed by the Bros.”), Laura Wright (“General Hospital”), and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (“Wild Kingdom”). In addition, THE TALK hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell will make a special appearance.

As previously announced, Daytime Emmy® Award nominated and multi-award-winning actress Melody Thomas Scott and Daytime Emmy® winning producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of Daytime television.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

About NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.