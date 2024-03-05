Breaking
CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff

“A New Weather Girl and a Stay-at-Home Coddler” – Mandy gets an exciting job opportunity and Sheldon worries that he’s falling behind. Also, Georgie takes his daughter to work, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 4 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister. Photo Credit: Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS Announces Young Sheldon Spinoff

CBS today announced a series order for a new half-hour, multi-camera comedy starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment for broadcast in the 2024-2025 season. Created by the producing team behind THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, the sequel follows YOUNG SHELDON’s Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

“From the BIG BANG THEORY to YOUNG SHELDON, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

YOUNG SHELDON has been a consistent ratings winner. It premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after THE BIG BANG THEORY completed its run. YOUNG SHELDON returned for its seventh and final season on Feb. 15 and remains television’s #1 comedy. With seven days of viewing across all platforms (linear + streaming), the season seven premiere averaged 11.2 million viewers and is up +18% from its year ago debut.

The seventh and final season of YOUNG SHELDON airs Thursdays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT), with a series finale of two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, May 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.kl

