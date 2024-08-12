What to Watch Tonight: The Bachelorette

MONDAY, AUG. 12

8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT – The Bachelorette: “2106” (2106)

Logline: Heading into the final stretch of her journey, Jenn and her men arrive in Seattle. As feelings intensify, one man gets a “Wicked”-ly enchanting one-on-one, while another lands himself in the hot seat following a broadcast blunder.

Extended Logline: Heading into the final stretch of her journey to find love, Jenn and her remaining men arrive in the Emerald City — Seattle. Jenn and one lucky man head on a “Wicked”-ly enchanting adventure, with some familiar faces joining them along the way. Next, Jenn shares a stroll with another man at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, followed by a sky-high romantic dinner. Later, during a pivotal group date, the men go on-air at a local radio station and face tough questions in the hot seat, where one suitor finds himself tongue-tied. As Jenn prepares to meet the families, she faces her toughest decision yet at an emotional rose ceremony.

The 7 men vying for Jenn’s heart are the following:

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas