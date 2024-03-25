Breaking
Bachelorette Announced as Joey Chooses Fiancée

The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024THE BACHELOR - Ò2802Ó - Joey kicks things off with the first group date where wedding bells ring and stakes are higher than ever. Then, the first one-on-one date takes love to new heights, and Joey discovers which women have the bravery and stamina for lasting partnerships. MONDAY, JAN. 29 (8:00-10:03 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/John Fleenor) JOEY GRAZIADEI

Bachelorette Announced as Joey Chooses Fiancée

Meet your new Bachelorette! Tonight was a historic night for Bachelor Nation as Joey chose between his final two….Daisy and Kelsey.

In a shocking Bachelor Nation first, Daisy stepped aside during the finale and self-eliminated, allowing Kelsey and Joey to get engaged.

However, that does not mean Daisy is the Bachelorette! The honor went to fan favorite Jenn Tran, who was eliminated earlier this season, but brought a fun, exciting vibe to the show. She will also make history by being the first Asian lead for the franchise.

After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of “The Bachelorette.” The 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer to ABC and Hulu.

Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.

​​“The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.  Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

