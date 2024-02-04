Breaking
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
Sun. Feb 4th, 2024

Music

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

By Sammi Turano Feb 4, 2024
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI ImagesTEEN CHOICE 2019: Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019 with the first-ever Icon Award. The star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Swifties are happy tonight! Taylor Swift, who won her thirteenth Grammy tonight, announced that she is releasing a brand new album on April 19th. Check out her speech/announcement below:

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.  I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

 

Taylor won for Best Pop Album and was nominated for six Grammys total this year.

More to come…..

