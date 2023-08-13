Taylor Swift Announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Release
Taylor Swift Announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Release
Taylor Swift revealed the release date of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) last night! Check out her announcement below, as per Variety.
Taylor Swift announces that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will release on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/9pNbDIaXaU
— Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2023
