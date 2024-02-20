Breaking
Tue. Feb 20th, 2024

cold cases True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal

By Sammi Turano Feb 20, 2024

America’s Most Wanted Captures Another Criminal

With the assistance of John and Callahan Walsh, featured guests Ana and Yaneiry Albarran, law enforcement and armchair detectives, fugitive Davie Albarran has been arrested in Florida by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Albarran was recently identified on last week’s episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, February 12th at 8/7c on FOX.

 

CAPTURED

WAS WANTED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY & CHILD ABUSE:

image003.jpg

 

 

LEARN DETAILS OF THE CAPTURE AND MORE ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST DANGEROUS FUGITIVES

ON AN ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF AMERICA’S MOST WANTED

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26, at 8/7c ON FOX!

By Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

