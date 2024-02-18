Breaking
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1
Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs
Boat Story Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Pathological The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot Preview
Lawmen Bass Reeves Release News
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024
TCA Announces Show News for ABC
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/29/2024
Super Bowl 58 Snark and Highlights
Vanderpump Rules Recap for 2/7/2024
Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl
The Bachelor Recap for 2/6/2024
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Announced
ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
The Bachelor Recap for the Week of 2/12/2024
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/12/2024
Thank you Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Preview
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 2/6/2024
Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Dead Eyes of a Respectful Son
Expats Preview
Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack Released
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/8/2024
Young Sheldon Recap for 2/15/2024
Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story Preview
Apples Never Fall Preview
TMZ Investigates Covers Kevin Costner Divorce Drama
Erika Jayne Special Gets Premiere Date
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2024
Animal Control Renewed for Season Three on Fox
Survivor 46 Cast Announced
Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62
OWN Network February 2024 Schedule
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
The Bachelor Recap for 1/29/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Transplant Preview for Tariq
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Password Returns to NBC in March
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1

By Sammi Turano Feb 18, 2024 #agt #AGT Fantasy League #AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1 #america's got talent #Heidi Klum #Howie Mandel #mel b #NBC #Simon Cowell #terry crews
AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Robin S., Sainted -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1

This is the penultimate episode of AGT Fantasy League. The final acts will compete for a chance to win the series next week. Terry Crews hosts, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel judge.

 

Pack Drumline—Simon

This is one of my all-time favorite acts. Everything about them leaves me in awe every time they perform. This performance is no different. They use no props, just their talent to perform their dance and drumming. It is one of the best performances they have ever done because it just shows raw, pure talent.

The judges love them and can tell that they want to win.

 

Sofie Dossi—Heidi

Her dad built the props for this routine, which is so sweet. How she can move from post to post using her hands is incredible….how does she do it….especially with that wheel spinning? I am floored by how incredible she is….win or lose, she is going places for sure.

The judges are super impressed with her and wanted it to go on longer.

 

Kodi Lee—Howie

Kodi is and always has been one of the best acts of all time. Tonight he takes on Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen  with his own spin. While it wasn’t my favorite of his performances, he has such a stage presence that I am smiling from start to finish.

The judges wish he did an original song, but love how he never gives up.

See also  The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/25/2023

 

  1. Unbeatable—Heidi

They get better with every performance. Tonight, they have all their usual bells and whistles, but also add sheets, which they use as slides. I have never seen this done before…silks routines, yes, but nothing as intense as this! WOW!

The judges think they are ‘unbeatable’ and perfection.

 

Ramadhani Brothers—Howie

Balancing head to head. A balancing platform. Being sky high in the air…..while blindfolded. The ladders. My jaw is on the floor from start to finish. I am blown away by how they managed to do this and not get hurt….they are so incredibly talented and athletic…..I literally have no words.

The judges think that this is what the finals are all about and call it their best performance ever.

Musa Motha—Simon

As always, he gives a mind blowing performance. The spins with the crutch were incredible and so unique, but it is his spirit and love of performing that sell the routine. He just shines and commands the stage, making him head and shoulders above the rest.

The judges love him and think he made the show special.

 

Aidan Bryant—Mel B

He never fails to impress and tonight is no different. He is thrilled to have gotten a Golden Buzzer and has his eye on Sofie….his main competition. (collaboration in the future, maybe?)

This time, he is using an aerial hoop to do his routine. He twists on the hoop and silk, which is raised high in the air. There is a lot of interesting choreography and acrobatics, giving it a subtle elegance.

See also  Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury

The judges are wowed by him and think his act was poetic.

 

Shadow Ace—Howie

Heidi is a part of the routine tonight. Howie arranges for his parents to send a special message from the Philippines, which was sweet.

The act has him feed Heidi a milkshake while her music plays. It is a clever act that is honestly kind of hard to follow, but I must say it is quite clever.

The judges think it is funny and amazing.

 

Billy and Emily England—Mel B

They decide to add danger to their act, with Emily skating whist wearing platforms and flying on a rope…..hooked to her hair. How they managed to do all this is beyond me, but it is amazing. The rope is released and they go into a swing routine with more hooks and them bring attached to each other. The whole thing is so creative and unbelievable!

The judges think it is a crazy good act.

 

Sainted—Simon

They do a rendition of Madonna’s Like a Prayer, which is an interesting choice. However, they somehow make it work with incredible solos. It is a wonderful, powerful way to end the night.

The judges think they ‘took it to church’ with a heavenly performance.

 

Results next week, stay tuned!

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024 America's Got Talent Recap for June 8, 2021America’s Got Talent Recap for June 8, 2021 World Taekwondo Team Talks to TVGrapevineAmerica’s Got Talent Recap for June 15, 2021 America's Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021America’s Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 18, 2024
Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Recap for 2/6/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 18, 2024
Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/12/2024

Sammi Turano Feb 18, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Finale Recap Part 1

TV News

Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs

Previews videos

Boat Story Sneak Peek

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024