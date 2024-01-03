Breaking
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire

What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire

In 2018, satellite imagery captured a mysterious “thermal anomaly” on an unexplored volcano, Mt. Michael, at the ends of the Earth on the remote Saunders Island. The hour-long special, EXPLORER: LAKE OF FIRE, follows volcanologist Emma Nicholson and a team of climbers and scientists on an expedition to make the first ever ascent of Mt. Michael. The hope is to discover a rare phenomena known as a “lava lake,” a perpetually boiling cauldron of lava that allows scientists a window into the beating heart of an active volcano that could unlock the mystery of predicting volcanic eruptions around the world. With conditions that are so extreme, including gale force winds, treacherous seas, white outs and toxic volcanic gas, no one has ever been able to reach the top and investigate what’s inside – until now.
EXPLORER: LAKE OF FIRE premieres October 26 at 10/9c on National Geographic and October 27th on Disney+ and Hulu.
