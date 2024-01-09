Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, comedian and producer, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), has been tapped to host the midseason music-centric guessing game show, We Are Family, alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, commonly known as “Mama Doris.” The all-new series, executive produced by Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, is set to premiere Wednesday, January 3 and will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline We Are Family,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. “They embody everything that’s special about this show –a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

“I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Familyand can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!,” said Anderson.

We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. Viewers will be encouraged to play along at home with their families to see if they can figure out the famous face behind the talented relative!

The series is co-produced by FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program, and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is the showrunner and an executive producer on the series. We Are Family is distributed internationally by FOX Entertainment Global.

Check out the first promo for We Are Family HERE

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]