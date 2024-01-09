Breaking
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/26/2023
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/22/2023
Unsolved Mysteries Behind the Legacy Highlights and Recap
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 12/7/2023
Mean Girls Sneak Peek
PaleyFest 2023 News
Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Derek Magyar Chats with TVGrapevine
On the Rise to Air on MAVTV
In The Know Sneak Peek
Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/3/2023
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/4/2024
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/17/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/18/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 10/25/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 10/5/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
Merry Elfin’ Christmas Special to Air on Fox
The Voice Announces New Winner
Catchy Comedy Network Honors Richard Moll
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/2/2023
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
The Brothers Sun Preview
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/10/2023
Tue. Jan 9th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family

By Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024 #anthony anderson #Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family #fox #mama doris #We Are Family
Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/20/2023TRIPPIN’ WITH ANTHONY ANDERSON & MAMA DORIS -- "Florence, Italy" Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Anderson, Mama Doris -- (Photo by: Paolo Lo Debole/E! Entertainment)

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, comedian and producer, Anthony Anderson (black-ish), has been tapped to host the midseason music-centric guessing game show, We Are Family, alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, commonly known as “Mama Doris.”  The all-new series, executive produced by Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, is set to premiereWednesday, January 3 and will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline We Are Family,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. “They embody everything that’s special about this show –a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

“I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Familyand can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!,” said Anderson.

We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. Viewers will be encouraged to play along at home with their families to see if they can figure out the famous face behind the talented relative!

See also  Eric Stonestreet to Host Domino Masters on Fox

The series is co-produced by FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program, and Apploff Entertainment.  Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is the showrunner and an executive producer on the series. We Are Family is distributed internationally by FOX Entertainment Global.

Check out the first promo for We Are Family HERE

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

So You Think You Can Dance is Renewed for a 15th Season Fox Renews Lethal Weapon–With A New Lead Actor Fox Releases 2018-2019 Official Schedule Fox’s Renewed, Cancelled and Brand-New Shows for 2018-2019 Season

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

The Space Race Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024
TV News

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024
TV News

PaleyFest 2023 News

Sammi Turano Jan 9, 2024

You Missed

TV News

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris to Host We Are Family

Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance

Previews videos

Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek

Celebrity News

Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce

How to perform the fish pose with feet back properly.