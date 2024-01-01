Breaking
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, Nneka Ihim -- (Photo by: Jai Lennard/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023

-Ashley and her mom shopping for flowers is so cute.

-I think it is smart for Ashley to stay out of the Candiace/Michael issue. No need to get involved in drama with her ex when they are coparenting and trying to make things work.

-I hate when people say ‘you know what you did’ because nine times out of ten, the person has no idea what they did.

-This Karen/Mia talk is lovely and it is nice that they can be civil, but there is no way it is going to last.

-Candiace is continuing to kill it with this music…I am so proud of her!

-Juan and Robyn seem so blase about their relationship issues and the allegations against him….and that is troubling.

-I already love Nnkea…she seems like a fun, smart and sassy one.

-How does one lose track of how many properties they own?

-Nneka’s husband is Dr. McModel Nightclub is cute!

-Starting and ending the day with bubbly is…..a choice.

-Wendy getting a talk show was not on my Housewives bingo card, but I cannot wait to see it when it airs.

-Do ladies really name their breast implants or is it just a Housewives thing?

-Karen is really smart to inform the ladies about cardiovascular health and to bring them to Pilates to help them become healthier.

-This class is quite….interesting…..even as a trainer, I have never done this before and I don’t think I ever will.

See also  Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Finale Recap for 11/27/2023

-Gizelle was graduating high school when Jason was in Pampers…when you put it that way, being a cougar isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

-This party seems kind of boring. I know that it will end in a fight later, but right now not much is happening.

-The Mia/Karen interaction subtitles are making me laugh harder than they should…no hugs, but acquaintance handshakes and acknowledgements instead.

-Ashley’s decor is gorgeous….the shade of blue she has in her living room is exactly what I want for my room when I repaint.

-Nneka is going to fit in just fine with these ladies.

-Wendy and Ashley being mature about their issues and talking things out like adults is a refreshing change from the drama we usually see.

-Wendy talking about her culture (in regards to the cursed blog article) is quite interesting.

-More next week, stay tuned!

