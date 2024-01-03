Breaking
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
Unsung Hero Preview
Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe
Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023
Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/12/2023
CBS News to Air Warming Signs
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/20/2023
Pig Killer Sneak Peek
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/17/2023
Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
What to Watch: Explorer Lake of Fire
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
How to Have Your Emily in Paris Moment
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
The Golden Bachelor Recap for 11/2/2023
Holly Madison Returns to ID
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/30/2023
Southern Hospitality Season 2 Premiere Date Announced
Gen V Special Preview
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer Artimus Pyle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer Reveal for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/26/2023
Silent Night Sneak Peek
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/27/2023
Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule
BravoCon 2023 Day 1 News
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/13/2023
The Masked Singer Recap for 11/8/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Preview
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/2/2024
Step by Step Star Suzanne Somers Dead at 76
The Amazing Race Recap for 11/15/2023
Masterchef Finale Recap for 9/20/2023
Wed. Jan 3rd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024 #Bravo #Bravo Tv #Recap #rhobh #the real housewives of beverly hills #The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Annemarie Wiley, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff -- (Photo by: Emily Shur/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

-Kyle is right, Lent is over…..or Erika forgot that she gave up fighting for Lent.

-Erika and Denise look like they are in the middle of a standoff (sit off?) until Denise went to the jugular with the Tom stuff.

-Kim leaving in the middle of the fight is such a mood.

-Kids and family are off limits, yet nothing like this was said when Garcelle’s son was attacked. Of course.

-Is Kyle is seriously making this whole fight about herself?

-A lifestyle change doesn’t need to be for a reason…..maybe Kyle just wanted to do something better for herself.

-Poor Crystal’s party is ruined…..and everyone left before they had a chance to finish eating. I feel so bad for her.

-This fight was completely pointless. I get Denise still having beef with Erika, but I don’t get bringing it up again.

-I am actually surprised that Kyle didn’t cook for Portia. With her new lifestyle, I’d think she’d be super into making healthy meals.

-Dorit’s daughter doesn’t seem all that interested into talking to Erika, but it is sweet of her to bring her snacks.

-The rehashing of the fight is completely boring…..do we really need to harp on it for three episodes?

-Sutton being so scared to hear the feedback on her date is so relatable.

-I think Sutton is SO guarded based on her past relationships and not used to dating since she was with her ex since they were kids that dating is super difficult for her.

See also  Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/16/2021: Who Are The Final Four Houseguests?

-Kyle seeing hummingbirds as a sign from her mom is so sweet. I’m so glad she gave Kim the hummingbird necklace and that they are able to bond.

-I get why Kyle is upset with Kathy, but Kim is right in saying that if she wants things to change, she also needs to make an effort.

-Seeing Kim break down about her mom and how she feels about her makes me so sad. I just want to hug her so tightly and let her cry.

-I am so glad we get to see the Passover seder….I love learning about different cultures and seeing how people celebrate different holidays.

-I understand where Crystal is coming from, it is so frustrating to have and want to share opinions but not being allowed to speak up unless you are screaming.

-Crystal admitting she was too controlling of her brother and wanting to change her ways is a lesson all the ladies need to learn.

-Sutton’s date Steve is quite the silver fox! He’s even a reenactment actor! Don’t let him go!

-Mustard glazed salmon sounds delicious.

-The restaurant where Dorit and Garcelle are having their meeting looks so gorgeous.

-This lunch meeting is even more awkward than the worst date I have ever been on….and that is saying something!

-Garcelle saying Dorit’s behavior is ‘unconscious Karen behavior’ was probably her best line of all time…..and she isn’t wrong. Dorit refuses to listen to Garcelle and keeps getting defensive.

-Being called a Karen is not dangerous, sweetie.

-What does Dorit being Jewish have to do with Garcelle being upset about being accused of attacking her?

See also  The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/27/2021: Let's Get Hammered!

-I am glad Dorit learned her lesson…for now.

-More next week, stay tuned!

 

AFTER SHOW!!!

 

 

 

 

  • Erika Jayne Thinks “All Things Are on the Table” When You Argue With Her

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210sThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Two Truths and a LieThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Two Truths and a Lie ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Liberation of Erika JayneICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Liberation of Erika Jayne The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather PantsThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/3/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Recaps

Snake Oil Recap for 10/25/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/3/2024

Movies Previews videos

Unsung Hero Preview

Recaps

Only Murders in the Building Recap for Sitzprobe

Previews videos

Would You Kill For Me? The Mary Bailey Story Preview

Are you considering playing online fishing games at bestonlinecasinosg.