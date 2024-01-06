Breaking
Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023
Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?
Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/31/2023
Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
La Brea Sneak Peek
The Marvels Final Preview
The Masked Singer Recap for 10/25/2023
OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek
Best of 2023: Favorite New Podcast
THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Preview
Fugitive Dreams Sneak Peek
BLACKPINK: A VR Encore Preview
Hollywood at Home New Episode Preview
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 9/28/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Nigel Lythgoe Leaves So You Think You Can Dance
Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2023
Bob Hearts Abishola Ending in 2024
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Helen Ficalora
Lego Masters Recap for 11/9/2023
Andre Braugher Dead at 61
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/24/2023
Drive With Swizz Beatz Sneak Peek
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/24/2023
Masterchef Junior Recap for 12/10/2023
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
Mayhem Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Bad Santa
The Masked Singer: Who Won Season 10?
The Amazing Race Recap for 12/6/2023
Aberrance Sneak Peek
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement Post Strike
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 10/8/2023
The Amazing Race 35 Premiere Recap for 9/27/2023
Biosphere Sneak Peek
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE Sneak Peek
Death by Fame Season 2 Sneak Peek
Joran van der Sloot Confesses to Natalee Holloway Murder After Nearly Two Decades
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 9/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/8/2023
Memory Sneak Peek
Sat. Jan 6th, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV News videos

Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024 #Connie Chung #Emmy Awards #emmys #Lifetime Achievement Award #Maury Povich #Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award #videos

Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrated journalist Connie Chung presents her husband, legendary talk show host Maury Povich, with the Daytime Emmys® Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony on December 16, 2023, following a tribute package featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson, Lewis Black, Karamo Brown, Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser.

Of her husband, Chung says, “My husband, Maury Povich, is the GOAT, the greatest of all time. Maury is the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television.” She continues, “I know that you think he’s been determining the paternity of every child in America all his life, but nooo, in his 67 freaking years in television, he’s been a news reporter and a news anchor and old fashion talk show host interviewing world leaders, politicians, members of Congress, authors, movie stars and even Julia Child.”

Povich joins the stage to cheers of “Maury, Maury, Maury!” and quips of his wife, “I’m a bit confused because this is a trailblazing television journalist. The Jackie Robinson of Asian American TV anchors. She’s a multiple Emmy winner. She’s won a Peabody Award. She’s a Harvard fellow, and her husband is getting a lifetime achievement.”

After reflecting on his career path and acknowledging his beloved family, Povich closes with this anecdote, “years ago, when ‘A Current Affair’ was hot, and it was nominated for some awards, and Rupert Murdoch used to tell me all that time ‘don’t particularly think about that Maury, we’re more interested in winning viewers than awards.’” Povich raises his Emmy in the air and responds, “Rupert, the hell with that.”

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Emmy Nominated Soap Star Jennifer Bassey Talks to TVGrapevine

Related posts:

Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award The 71st Emmy Awards 2019: All The Winners Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced for 2020 Susan Lucci and Maury Povich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at Daytime Emmys

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

TV News

Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Television Nominees

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Previews videos

La Brea Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024
Previews videos

The Marvels Final Preview

Sammi Turano Jan 6, 2024

You Missed

TV News videos

Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Recaps

The Amazing Race Finale Recap for 12/13/2023

Recaps

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023

Music

Dolly Parton Releases What’s Up?