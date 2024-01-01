Breaking
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023
REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview
Archie Sneak Peek
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024
Olivia Rodrigo Releases Can’t Catch Me Now
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023
Lego Masters Recap for 11/16/2023
Blackpink: A VR Encore Sneak Peek
What To Watch: Letterkenny Final Season
The Voice Announces New Winner
Susan Lucci Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/14/2023
Paris Hilton Welcomes Daughter
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/19/2023
Big Brother 25 Recap for 11/2/2023
Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story Sneak Peek
First Time Buyer’s Club Sneak Peek
America’s Most Wanted Returns to Fox
NSYNC Debuts as Trolls
Good Cop, Bad Cop Preview
SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal to End Strike
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/18/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/12/2023
Freud’s Last Session Sneak Peek
Lego Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular Recap for 12/18/2023
Lego Masters Finale Recap for 12/14/2023
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Baketivity
Project Dorothy Sneak Peek
Selling Sunset Season Seven Preview
The Boys Season Four Trailer
Nazrin Choudhury Discusses Red, White and Blue
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 10/16/2023
Bachelor in Paradise 9 Premiere Snark and Highlights
General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50
America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/26/2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for 11/5/2023
Big Brother Reindeer Games Recap for 12/12/2023
Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/19/2023
Waitress: The Musical Sneak Peek
Snake Oil Recap for 11/8/2023
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/9/2023
The Persian Version Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/28/2023
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/26/2023
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2023
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend Preview
Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024 #fox #lego masters #Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023 #Recap #will arnett
Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Amy Corbett, Jamie Berard and Host Will Arnett in the “Volcanic Brick-Ruption” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Thursday, Oct.12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023

This week’s Lego Masters on Fox has the remaining contestants choosing a different environmental theme that will later face explosion. They have twelve hours to build it.

Will Arnett hosts while Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

 

Emilee and Kelly make a Rainmaker Island for their Above the Clouds theme.

Christopher and Robert make a Jungle Bastion in the Sun for their Tropical Jungle theme.

Aubree and make a Jungle of Gold for their Tropical Jungle theme. Christopher and Robert spy on them to make sure they aren’t stealing ideas, but then decide their builds are different enough.

Ben and Poppy make a Desert themed city of Scorpion Worshippers.

Luis and Alex get Oceans and Seas and make a Temple of the Sea God….and Cuban coffee!

Neena and Sam got Arctic Ice and make a Penguin Island. They are glad that they have the Golden Brick to save them just in case.

Jordan and Chris also have the Desert but think that their build is better than Poppy and Ben’s and even joke that Poppy tried to fight them.

Melanie and Alyson make a Rock-cano for their Above the Clouds theme.

Tim and Tim make the Big Plunge for their Oceans and Seas theme.

Nealita and Paul make an Arctic Island based on their Arctic ice theme.

 

Will takes Amy’s heels and tosses them into an already built volcano. He then tries to toss other stuff into the volcano but is quickly stopped.

See also  Masterchef Recap for 7/19/2023

 

As always, the trio walks around and make comments about the builds. They worry about Neena and Sam but think that the Golden Brick might save them.

Before long, it is time to present their builds and see how they explode.

 

Sam and Neena don’t use the Golden Brick and must return it if they are in the bottom two.

 

Each team gets pros and cons for their build and explosion before it is time to deliberate and decide who goes home.

 

Christopher and Robert and Poppy and Ben are the top two teams, with Poppy and Ben winning.

 

Jordan and Chris and Neena and Sam are in the bottom two, with the latter having to turn in the Golden Brick.

 

Jordan and Chris are going home.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Lego Masters Season Two Premiere RecapLego Masters Season Two Premiere Recap Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 8, 2021 Lego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and ShakeLego Masters Recap for June 15, 2021: Make and Shake Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021Lego Masters Recap for June 22, 2021

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/1/2024

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024
Recaps

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023

Sammi Turano Jan 1, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Lego Masters Recap for 10/12/2023

TV News

REBEL MOON PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Preview

Previews videos

Archie Sneak Peek

Recaps

AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/1/2024