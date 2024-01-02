Breaking
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023

By Sammi Turano Jan 2, 2024
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney100 Night - 3204" - ItÕs a magical day in the ballroom! The 11 remaining couples get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating DisneyÕs 100th anniversary. The evening is set to be full of timeless performances to songs from beloved soundtracks of DisneyÕs most cherished films. TUESDAY, OCT. 17 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ALYSON HANNIGAN, SASHA FARBER

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/17/2023

It is Disney 100 night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The show will celebrate the centennial anniversary of Disney with our stars and pros. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

 

The pros open with a special trip to celebrate Disney, which leads to a We Don’t Talk About Bruno number…..but they all love Bruno!

After the history of Disney montage, we get down to business.

 

Celebrity: Maurico Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH/Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Paso Doble

Movie: Fantasia

Sammi: I cannot believe it took them this long to do a Sorcerer’s Apprentice dance. Emma sure did it justice and Maurico seems to be improving with each passing week. Not only did he get the technique down, but he is getting more confidence and spirit. It was his best dance so far.

Derek: He loved it! It was mata-dorable.

Bruno: He polished the dance floor to perfection.

Carrie Ann: This was a breakthrough for him!

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30

 

Celebrity: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Oscar winning actress

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Waltz

Movie: Cinderella

Sammi: The dance is beautiful and dreamy and looks as if it came out of a movie. This is by far her best dance so far….and it looks like she is gaining more and more confidence.

Bruno: She is the belle of the ball.

Carrie Ann: She gave queen energy.



Derek: It was exquisite.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

 

Celebrity: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Jazz

Movie: Lady and the Tramp

Sammi: He seems to be having the time of his life out there. I like the old school Italian theme to it and shows his improvement as a dancer and performer.

Carrie Ann: His best dance so far!

Derek: He is so charming but made some mistakes.

Bruno: He loved the theme but lost some of the timing.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

 

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella: Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Movie: Aladdin

Sammi: He is proving that he wants to keep his position at the top of the leaderboard. That was one of the most beautiful foxtrots we have ever seen in the history of the show. I am in awe.

Derek: It was a beautiful dance.

Bruno: He had so much poise and he loved it.

Carrie Ann: She loved the poetry of the dance.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

 

Celebrity: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: Social media star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Rumba

Movie: Lion King

Sammi: That was beautiful and she really took the judge’s critiques to heart. THIS is a vast improvement.

Bruno: He is glad she took their corrections…but work on her legs.

Carrie Ann: It was gorgeous…but work on the feet.

Derek: Well done!

Scores: 7-7-8=22/30

 

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jazz

Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Sammi: Can they BE any cuter? The whole dance is sweet, adorable and fun….and both their personalities make the dance that much better.



Carrie Ann: Work on the musicality, but they are soooo cute.

Derek: It lacked content, but made up for it in personality.

Bruno: Work on the musicality, but he enjoyed it.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

 

Celebrity: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Movie: Toy Story

Sammi: I didn’t expect to see a quickstep to this song, but they managed to pull it off. They are so cute and fun together! He is definitely improving and seems like he is having the time of his life.

Bruno: He is improving and more relaxed.

Derek: There is a new prince Harry in town!

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

 

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Paso Doble

Movie: Coco

Sammi: She is one to watch….she improves every week and just shines on stage…..it is like watching magic come to life.

Bruno: They retained the pure paso doble!

Carrie Ann: It was unbelievable!

Derek: It was beautiful!

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

 

Celebrity: Adrian Peterson

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Movie: Dumbo

Sammi: That was beautiful. He really found his footing in this competition and really showcase everything he has learned….I am crying watching this.

Carrie Ann: It was the most touching dance of the night.

Derek: It was smooth and graceful.

Bruno: He found his wings and took flight.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

 

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Contemporary

Movie: Frozen II



Sammi: This is gorgeous….there is something about her that she is able to literally become another character in every dance….it just makes her already amazing skills stand out even more….and no pun intended with the something about her….

Derek: It was fantastic!

Bruno: He gushes over how amazing it was from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: She brought the story to life.

Scores: 8-9-8=25/30

 

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Waltz

Movie: The Little Mermaid

Sammi: What a way to end the night. WOW! It is honestly hard to tell who is the pro here….she is just that GOOD! WOW!

Bruno: It is a fitting finale.

Carrie Ann: She serves as a wonderful role model.

Derek: It was magnificent!

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

 

RESULTS! Lele and Brandon, Adrian and Britt and Barry and Peta are in the maybe bottom three, with Adrian and Britt going home.

 

Carrie Ann: It was the magic of Disney.

 

 

 

