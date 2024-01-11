Breaking
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. Margot Robbie will present the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold will take the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.

 

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

 

As previously announced, “Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders, earning a record-breaking 18 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for SeeHer award recipient America Ferrera, and Best Young Actor/Actress for Ariana Greenblatt. The “Barbie” soundtrack also garnered an impressive 3 Best Song nominations for “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” and “What Was I Made For.” Also up for Best Picture are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which each garnered an outstanding 13 nominations, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon” which collected 12 nominations. Rounding out the Best Picture category are “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers”.

“The Morning Show” leads the television contenders with 6 nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned 5 acting nominations including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for both Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. “Succession” followed with an impressive five nominations overall and “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” tied with 4 nominations each.

 

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced

Sponsors of the Awards include Verizon, Delta Air Lines, FIJI Water, Cold Stone Creamery, Milagro Tequila, Champagne Collet, d’Arenberg and Maison L’Envoyé wines.

 

Follow the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.

