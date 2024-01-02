Bachelor Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Announce Divorce

Sad news for Bachelor Nation. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who wed after meeting on The Bachelorette in 2017, are ending their marriage. The couple wed in 2019 after two years of dating post show.

While Rachel has yet to make a statement, Bryan took to Instagram to announce the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Abasolo || Dr. Abs™️ (@thebryanabasolo)

The filing took place January 2, with the date of separation being stated as December 31. The couple stated irreconcilable differences as their reason for separation and he will be seeking spousal support.

More details will be released as they become available.

