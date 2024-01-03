Breaking
ABC Announces 2024 Schedule

ABC announced today its 2024 midseason premiere dates, featuring a robust lineup of high-stakes dramas, fan-favorite comedies, unparalleled unscripted series and groundbreaking news hours. The network has earned the season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for four consecutive years and delivered a fall schedule full of original programming.

Audiences will tune in starting Monday, Jan. 22, as Joey Graziadei begins his journey to find love when “The Bachelor” premieres, followed by an all-new eight-episode true-crime series of ABC News’ “20/20” which explores some of the most shocking love crimes of all time.

Fan-favorite comedies “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet” debut Wednesday, Feb. 7, followed by a special one-hour premiere of the Emmy® Award-winning “Abbott Elementary.” Unscripted courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey” rounds out the Wednesday lineup.

The historic star-maker competition series “American Idol” premieres its seventh season on ABC Sunday, Feb. 18. ABC News’ “What Would You Do?” makes its return to primetime, reintroducing the iconic hidden camera show to new and returning viewers.

High-stakes dramas “Will Trent,” “The Rookie” and “The Good Doctor” return for new seasons on Tuesday, Feb. 20, while television’s No. 1 broadcast drama “9-1-1,” premieres Thursday, March 14, alongside the iconic dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19.”

Additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks. The previously announced series pickup “High Potential” will debut during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

ABC MIDSEASON PRIMETIME SCHEDULE PREMIERE DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS (all times
listed are Eastern/Pacific).
DAY TIME SERIES
MONDAY, JAN. 22 8:00 p.m. “The Bachelor” (two hours)
10:01 p.m. “20/20” (all-new limited edition true-crime
series, title to be announced)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 8:00 p.m. “The Conners”
8:30 p.m. “Not Dead Yet”
9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (one-hour premiere)
10:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey”
SUNDAY, FEB. 18 8:00 p.m. “American Idol” (two hours)
10:00 p.m. “What Would You Do?”
TUESDAY, FEB. 20 8:00 p.m. “Will Trent”
9:00 p.m. “The Rookie”
10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”
THURSDAY, MARCH 14 8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”
9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”
10:00 p.m. "Station 19"

