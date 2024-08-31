The Bachelorette 14: It’s Becca!

The gut-wrenching finish to Becca Kufrin’s romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. left Bachelor Nation speechless. In a change of heart, Arie broke up with America’s sweetheart just weeks after proposing to her – stealing her fairytale ending and her future. Now, the humble fan favorite and girl next door from Minnesota returns for a second shot at love, starring on “The Bachelorette,” when it premieres for its 14th season on MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. The announcement was made tonight on the live “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special.

With the help of her family and friends, Becca was able to pick up the pieces and put the focus back on herself, moving forward with her life. It is strong willpower and a firm set of Midwest values that lead Becca to one certain conclusion: She is willing to take another leap of faith to look for her soul mate, the love of her life, again. But this time, it will be on her terms and forever.

Becca was raised by her parents Jill and Steve Kufrin, who provided a consummate example of what a marriage should be. She also looks up to her older sister, Emily, the epitome of confidence and charisma. Her father’s passing when she was 19 was pivotal and made her look at life through a different lens, where she learned to appreciate each day to the fullest. When Becca isn’t making a splash at the boutique public relations agency where she works or planning her next overseas trip, she can be found at home hosting dinner parties for her friends.

Will Becca be ready for another engagement after such a heartwrenching breakup? Or will her past haunt her own journey to find the one? Becca believes she can find love again – this time, forever!

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers. “The Bachelorette” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound. A parental guideline will be assigned closer to the airdate.