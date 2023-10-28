Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Sad news for the world of Hollywood tonight. Friends star Matthew Perry, who played the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing, has died. He was 54 years old.

TMZ, who was the first to report the news, said that he apparently drowned in a Jacuzzi tub in a house in LA. First responders were called to the scene after a call was made about a cardiac event. No other news was available as of press time.

In addition to Friends, Matthew appeared in The Odd Couple, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, as well as many other projects. He also penned a memoir last year that discussed his rise to fame and the struggles he faced throughout his life.

More details will be released as they become available. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

