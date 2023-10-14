BUZZR Honors Bob Barker

He’s been a radio dee-jay, music manager/promoter, author, multi-Emmy Awards winner, Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient, one of the hardest working game show hosts in the biz, and he gets a whole week named after him on BUZZR! He’s legendary game show host, Bob Eubanks!

Join Bob and BUZZR this October to relive his favorite episodes as he shares his witty insights, amusing anecdotes, cherished memories, and a whole lot of “Makin’ Whoopie” from a lifetime of hosting some of the best game shows of all time. Starting Monday, 10/16 at 8p, it’s the best of Bob Eubanks during Bob-tober on BUZZR… Let’s play!

Bob-tober airs:

Monday, 10/16 through Friday 10/20 8:00pm-11:00pm ET

Saturday, 10/21 8pm – 3:30am ET

Sunday, 10/22 4:00pm – 11:30pm ET.

The week includes episodes of Card Sharks, The Newlywed Game, and Trivia Trap.

October is “Bob-tober” on BUZZR!

***

Instagram: @BuzzrTV

Twitter: @BuzzrTV

Facebook: @BuzzrTV

Website: http://buzzrtv.com

***

About BUZZR

BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule – a non-stop celebration where viewers can play along with some of Fremantle’s vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Match Game, where Gene Rayburn hosts a mad-capped panel of celebrity guests; Supermarket Sweep where shoppers run wild through the aisles; as well as perennial favorites like Press Your Luck, Classic Concentration, The Newlywed Game, Password, Tattletales and many more. Visit the website at http://buzzrtv.com.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global distributor, creator, and producer of some of the world’s most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films, and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Neighbours, Password to Poor Things, Alice & Jack to America the Beautiful, The Lost Ones to Big Mood and Priscilla to House of Kardashian our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital business, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann

Like this: Like Loading...