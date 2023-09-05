Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage after four years, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to Us Weekly, the Jonas Brothers superstar filed on Tuesday, September 5, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” It was also stated that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility” for their two daughters.

The news comes days after speculation that the couple was on the rocks and Joe was said to have retained a divorce lawyer. Both of them were spotted without their wedding rings, although Joe wore his at one of his shows over the weekend.

This is a developing story.

