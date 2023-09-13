America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/13/2023

We are at the fourth results show for America’s Got Talent on NBC. Two acts will move on o the next round and compete in the semifinals.

Chibi Unity had a member get hurt last night. He is okay, but on crutches.

D’Corey Johnson vs. Puppet Simon and the Cowbells: D’Corey moves on.

Roland Abante vs. Chibi Unity: Chibi Unity moves on..

Mariandrea vs. Zion Clark. Zion is in the next round.

Drake Milligan performs his new single and it is announced he will be in an AGT special this winter.

Orlando Leyba vs. Shadow Ace: Shadow Ace moves on.

Anna Deguzaman vs. Kylie Frey vs. Freedom Singers: Anna is in the next round.

Chibi Unity, Anna and Shadow Ace are in the top three.

Chibi Unity and Anna are in the top two.

More next week, stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...