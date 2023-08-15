The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Four Preview 

Monica Garcia

is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she’s also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she’s thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.