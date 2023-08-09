0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 17 Second

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/30/2023

-Kenya is accusing Marlo of being a witch doctor putting roots on her….all righty then!

-These Drew/LaToya kissing allegations are giving me serious Brandi/Denise flashbacks and it really bothers me. Why does it even matter if they kissed? Neither one owes anyone an explanation.

-Reality show or no, recording someone without their consent is never okay. Marlo is missing the point….they weren’t being filmed for the show, so filming Drew without permission was wrong.

-This is definitely turning into Denise/Brandi 2.0. How the heck is this even okay to air?

-Maybe Courtney is having a bad day or something. Geez.

-This sound bath looks odd, fascinating and interesting all at the same time. I kind of want to give it a try.

-It is also interesting to see the women reflecting on things in their lives and how they want to find peace in certain areas.

-Seeing Kenya break down over how much she loves her daughter made me cry.

-How do they not see that not everything needs to be recorded if they aren’t filming for the show?

-Whatever this collusion is, it is annoying.

-Sheree leaving the table with her wine after fighting with the women was such a mood.

-I have no clue what this fight is even about…..but it makes no sense.

-So Monyetta and Marlo both videotape things in the group, but the only difference is one sent it to a friend not in the group? I am on the producer’s side with this one….definite double standard.

-Wait….so the women left dinner fighting, and now are meeting for drinks and acting like nothing happened? I am soooo lost.

-Oh, so it isn’t all of them meeting, they are just complaining about Marlo.

-Now they are back for another meal and talking about being porn stars? What the hell is happening? Is this the same day? A different day? I am so confused.

-Seeing the issues with Ralph and Drew (via flashbacks) is super heartbreaking.

-Why would Kenya steal Sanya’s drink instead of just ordering another one if the wanted that kind?

-Kandi must be so thrilled she missed all this craziness.

-What the hell are they even fighting about? I don’t even think they know what the fighting is about.

-I am all about the eating and getting to bed!

-Why are Marlo and Ralph texting?

-Also, the winery was a waste of time, I feel like we didn’t see much except the aftermath of them drinking in the room.

-The dance show at the end was amazing.

-The Pilgram debate/confusion….I have no words.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com