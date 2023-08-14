0 0

The Bachelorette Men Tell All Recap for 8/14/2023

-The Men Tell All!

-According to the ABC press release, these are the men with us tonight:

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

-No Warwick? WTF?

-Spencer reminds me of a Zach/Kripke from Big Bang Theory hybrid.

-I forgot Sean was initially given a villain role. Brayden kind of took that from him.

-Sean and Brayden are still fighting….with Michael and John joining in to call Brayden out on his behavior.

-I get Brayden feeling insecure, but he went about things poorly by implying that Charity was fake.

-Yosef has a daughter at home will live rent free in all our minds.

-We spent fifteen minutes on this Brayden stuff? Really?

-Sean gets called out for hogging time with Charity on the Barbie date.

-Peter was sent home on the first night and during a Zoom call the guys said F**k Peter, which left him upset. He didn’t realize why and was upset. Apparently, he rubbed people the wrong way with his attitude. Oh-kayyyyyy. He also wanted to make t-shirts? WTF? To quote Damien on Mean Girls…..HE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE!!!

-Brayden is in the hot seat. He explains himself again and says there was no driver when one of the guys said to hit the gas. We learn nothing more than we already knew. He also says likes his style and gifts Jesse his very own pair of earrings, which he puts on right away.

-Brayden is going on Bachelor in Paradise….to the surprise of nobody. I think even my cat (who is asleep next to me) predicted that one.

-It looks like he ends up with Kat….whoever she may be. (I skipped a few seasons so I don’t know her)

-Xavier gets the hot seat next and tries to defend his actions.

-Charity comes on stage and rips Brayden a new one. He gives an apology.

-Sean tells her she is a class act and thanks her for being The Bachelorette. He thinks they are all better men for knowing her. Tanner echoes the sentiment.

-John also shares his feelings and has a sweet moment with Charity.

-Charity and Xavier are in the hot seat together and she REALLY rips him a new one. GO GIRL!

-Xavier talks about his fears in the relationship and how he regrets his actions. He gives her a knitted rose as a peace offering. She wishes him the best.

-Flashbacks and bloopers…..way too much time on this.

-Can we get Captain Tom from Sean and Tanner’s 2-on-1 to be on BIP? He seems like a hoot! Pair him with Pepsi from RHUGT 3!

-Sean gets a rose from Captain Tom and a bromance begins.

-Trista, Desiree and DeAnna all come to offer Charity support and wish her luck on her final decision. We also get flashbacks of their journeys and I feel old AF because I remember all of this. We even had a watch party for Trista and Ryan’s wedding in college.

-Trista and Ryan have been married 20 years? Max is 18 and Blakesley is 16? Shit, I really am old!

-GERRY!!!! I am crying as he talks about his late wife and how she died so quickly from a bacterial illness. It is obvious he loved her and still loves her.

-Gerry talking about passing the STD and drug test completely sent me….just the deadpan way he said it.

-Everyone cheering for Gerry and chanting his name was so sweet.

-He has the best sense of humor….not knowing about trending and what get it means and loving being called grandzaddy…..I love him!

-Gerry even seems to be a gentleman about the Fantasy Suites….heck, I even want to date him.

-Brayden and Aaron offering him words of wisdom and wanting to be like him when they are older made me so happy.

-Gerry’s advice to people about love: look at your spouse every day and tell them you love them because the day they are gone will come too soon. He wishes he could tell his wife he could love her again.

-He is looking for a new person who will make him whole again, but it will be different than the love he had with his wife.

-I will give this to Brayden, he seems to love and respect Gerry and be genuinely happy for him.

-Three-hour finale next week, stay tuned!

