Snake Oil Announces Celebrity Advisors

WHAT IS REAL AND WHAT IS SNAKE OIL??? WITH THE GUIDANCE OF ACTORS, TV PERSONALITIES, ENTREPRENEURS, COMEDIANS, MUSICAL SUPERSTARS, AND AN NBA-CHAMPION, CONTESTANTS MUST DETERMINE WHICH PRODUCTS ARE REAL AND WHICH ARE A SHAM ON THE ALL-NEW GAME SHOW. WILL THESE STARS HELP CONTESTANTS WIN A HUGE CASH PRIZE OR BE DUPED BY SNAKE OIL!?

MEET THE 14 CELEBRITY ADVISORS:

WILL ARNETT

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

KANDI BURRUSS

ADAM DEVINE

BETHENNY FRANKEL

DWIGHT HOWARD

ICE-T

NATASHA LEGGERO

BRAD PAISLEY

JAY PHAROAH

ROB RIGGLE

DARIUS RUCKER

JB SMOOVE

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Like this: Like Loading...