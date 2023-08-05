0 0

Read Time: 23 Second

New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Makes History

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán made history last night by throwing the 24th perfect game in major-league history. This is the first time this has happened since 2012. During this game, he faced twenty-seven batters and got every single one out, with none of them reaching base.

Check out the historic moment below:

Congratulations!!!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com