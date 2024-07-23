Paris Olympics Coverage News

NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics begins tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24, headlined by the United States men making their return to the Olympic soccer stage for the first time since 2008 as they face host-nation France live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, with Paris Olympic action kicking off with 2024 Copa America champion Argentina against Morocco live at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The Olympic men’s rugby tournament begins tomorrow as well, with the United States taking on World No. 4 France at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and defending Olympic champion Fiji on USA Network and Peacock live at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is this Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

The United States men looks to win their first Olympic soccer medal since 1904 as it faces France at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The national team features MLS center-back Walker Zimmerman, Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and rising star Kevin Paredes.

The respective winners of both Copa America and the European Cup, Argentina and Spain, open up play as well. Argentina face Morocco at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, with Spain taking on Uzbekistan at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

U.S. men’s rugby begins its quest for its first Olympic medal after rugby sevens was introduced to the Olympic slate in 2016, with the national team facing a strong duo of World No. 4 France at 11 a.m. ET and defending Olympic champion Fiji at 2:30 p.m. ET, with both matches on USA Network and Peacock.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team, who won the gold medal at three consecutive Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012), look to get back atop the podium as they open up play against Zambia on USA Network and Peacock live at 3 p.m. ET. The U.S. team is captained by Lindsey Horan and features rising stars Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma.

U.S. men’s rugby continues their Olympic campaign against Uruguay as another section of the qualifying round gets underway at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock; women’s handball action also starts with Slovenia taking on Denmark at 3 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, begins on July 26, with the 8-episode series rolling out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the first installment set for Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET during the United States women’s soccer team taking on Germany, and the second on Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET for the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony. The first episode debuted last night on Peacock, followed by episode two on July 25.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 (DAY -2)

USA NETWORK

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

“Intro to Paris”

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Morocco (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. France

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Ireland vs. South Africa

New Zealand vs. Japan

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Australia vs. Kenya

Argentina vs. Samoa

France vs. Uruguay

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Uzbekistan

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round*

United States vs. France

United States vs. Fiji

8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France*

10 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Paraguay vs. Japan

11:45 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Ukraine vs. Iraq

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel

THURSDAY, JULY 25 (DAY -1)

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel

3 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Slovenia vs. Denmark (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji*

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball – Netherlands vs. Angola (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France*

8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Samoa vs. Kenya

Argentina vs. Australia

United States vs. Uruguay

Fiji vs. France

South Africa vs. Japan

New Zealand vs. Ireland

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Austria

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia

*Replay