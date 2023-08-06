TV Grapevine

Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury


Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. This follows a years-long investigation involving hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Fox News, the two received $130,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg began the investigation into this matter in 2016, when the former Celebrity Apprentice host was running for President.

This is the first time a President has been indicted of a crime. Specifics of the indictment, charges and arraignment details were not available as of press time.

The former President released the following statement in response to the indictment:

More details will be revealed as they become available.

