Bill Geddie Dead at 68

Sad news for the television world. Bill Geddie, known for co-creating The View and being the longtime producer for Barbara Walters, has died. He was 68 years old.

According to Variety, he died of coronary-related factors.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” his family said in a statement. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet?”

He was also a longtime news producer who worked on Good Morning America, The Tamron Hall Show, and several other specials, having won four Emmys throughout his career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

