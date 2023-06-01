0 0

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Date Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will return to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 14, 2024, airing live on The CW. The show will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Below please find a timeline with additional dates.

29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS TIMELINE:

Monday, September 25, 2023 – Submissions open for CCA TV categories

Monday, November 13, 2023 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – CCA TV nominations announced (9:00 AM PT)

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – CCA FILM nominations announced (9:00 AM PT)

Sunday, January 14, 2024 – 29th annual Critics Choice Awards

At the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the winners in the film categories, earning five awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers. Additionally, in the series categories, “Better Call Saul” took home three trophies, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito. Chelsea Handler hosted the star-studded event, which honored Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Jeff Bridges and SeeHer Award recipient Janelle Monáe.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show is executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Sponsors of the Awards include Delta Air Lines and Milagro Tequila.

