Rumer Willis Gives Birth to First Child with Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis is a mommy! The eldest child of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on April 18th via a home birth. She shared the news via Instagram, along with a picture of the bundle of joy, named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Derek also shared the news on his own page.
No other news was released about the birth as of press time.
Congratulations to the new parents!
