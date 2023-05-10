Rumer Willis Gives Birth to First Child with Derek Richard Thomas

May 10, 2023 Sammi Turano Celebrity Babies 0

Rumer Willis Gives Birth to First Child with Derek Richard Thomas
IMDB
0 0
0 0
Read Time:30 Second

Rumer Willis Gives Birth to First Child with Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis is a mommy! The eldest child of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on April 18th via a home birth. She shared the news via Instagram, along with a picture of the bundle of joy, named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Derek also shared the news on his own page.

No other news was released about the birth as of press time.

Congratulations to the new parents!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
See also  Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent is a Mommy!
About Sammi Turano 4996 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)