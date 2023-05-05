0 0

Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Son



Orange County, CA (May 5, 2023) – Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan and husband Jordan Lundberg welcome their son Ledger Grey to their family on May 2nd at 9 p.m. PT weighing in at 7 lbs., 19.5 inches at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach. Sabrina and Jordan are already the proud parents of their 2.5-year-old daughter Monroe.

Sabrina said it was a very easy birth, “I gave one big push, and three minutes later, with the second push, he arrived. We have been working to complete our family, and Ledger Grey came into the world at the perfect time. Jordan and I are feeling so blessed and unbelievably happy.”

“This pregnancy has been a lot easier and less stressful than when I was pregnant with Monroe.” Sabrina’s daughter Monroe was born during the height of the pandemic. With strict Covid-19 restrictions at the hospital, things were much more stressful. Due to the stress, Sabrina suffered from Bell’s Palsy during part of her pregnancy. This neurological disorder causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.

The Dancing with the Stars fan-favorite continued, “It was a bit of a long journey to get pregnant due to having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), but once we found out we were pregnant, we were elated.” PCOS is when the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which are male sex hormones usually present in women in small amounts. Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition where numerous small cysts (fluid-filled sacs) form in the ovaries.

She explained, “I was exhausted during the first trimester, and chasing a toddler around was sometimes challenging, but I was determined to keep my stress and anxiety levels down so the Bell’s Palsy would not return. I focused on being calm and surrounding myself with positive energy and people.”

Sabrina’s pregnant guilty pleasure was her craving for ice cream. She alternated between Baskin-Robbins’ Gold Medal Ribbon and Cold Stone Creamery’s Birthday Cake Remix. She added, “as a dancer, it is important for me to fuel my body with healthy foods, but during this pregnancy, I was obsessed with ice cream. I couldn’t get enough, and while I was out with friends enjoying their wine, all I could think about was getting home to the bowl of ice cream waiting for me.”

Sabrina shares her life as a mom on social media, most recently sharing Monroe’s potty-training adventures. The Southern California native is best known for starring as one of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters in The Cheetah Girls successful movie franchise, a member of the multi-platinum recording act The Cheetah Girls, and a fan-favorite competitor on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars.

