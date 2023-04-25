0 0

0 0

Read Time: 57 Second

Harry Belafonte Dead at 96

Sad news for the world today. Legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte has died. He was 96 years old.

According to his spokesman, the Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) singer died of congestive heart failure with his wife by his side.

The multi-talented entertainer is responsible for bringing the world hits such as the aforementioned Day-O, his breakout album Calypso, and several television and movie appearances.

However, the most important work he did had nothing to do with entertainment, but with the civil rights movement. He was close friends with Martin Luther King, Jr. and even helped provide for his family when they hit on hard times. Harry was by Martin Luther King, Jr’s side throughout his incredible, legendary career and also helped bail other Civil Rights protesters out of jail during the 1960s. He was involved in several Civil Rights events, including the 1963 March on Washington and the 1961 Freedom Rides.

His activism continued throughout the years and he became known for his politics as much as his entertainment.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com See also Legendary Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead at 75 https://www.tvgrapevine.com