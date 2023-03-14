The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/14/2023

By Sammi Turano
-Margaret being happy that her lashes stayed in place during surgery is such a mood.

-I am glad Teresa is in therapy, not only for herself, but because it is bringing awareness to mental health.

-I see the Snickers coffee creamer has made its return.

-Bill bringing Jen her favorite coffee is so sweet.

-Jen telling Bill the gossip while he zones out Mauricio style is sending me…………

-Dolores’s dad bringing his own soda because he doesn’t want to impose is so cute.

-I hope Paulie is going to be okay after the heart surgery.

-Dolores’s talk with her dad is so sweet and something every father and daughter deserves.

-Frankie’s confessions about how he feels about Dolores and his family is making me cry.

-Baseball practice turning to drinking and gossip is such a Housewives thing to happen.

-The women don’t want to fight, yet here they are fighting about fighting.

-Ladies, this is not the time or the place for your petty drama. THIS IS A CHARITY EVENT!!

-This charity game is becoming one of my favorite traditions on the show. It’s like the Nurses’ Ball for Housewives.

-Jen’s snark about how everyone is playing is hysterical.

-What’s wrong with Olivia wanting to be a therapist? Also, she is nine, so she probably changes her mind every other day.

-Frankie and Dolores bringing up their issues at a charity event is just…..not right. I mean, technically, Rachel brought it up, but they could have stopped it.

-Gia talking about no longer being close with the Gorgas really upsets me…..they were always so close and it got ruined with issues between the adults.

-$200,000 for the charity!

-This is an interesting office for therapy.

-This therapist could not be LESS interested in Jen and Bill.

-Why is Bill laughing during this therapy session? Does he know this whole thing is BS and cannot help but laugh?

-More next week, stay tuned!

