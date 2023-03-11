0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Zoop

It is no secret that I love my fur babies. Buffy, McNab, Benson and Sophie are often shown on my social media pages and are often by my side as I work. In fact, as I type this, Sophie is sleeping under my chair.

Loving my babies means spoiling them. Enter Zoop, the best of the best when it comes to animal products. They offer candles (to get rid of pet odors in the home) and several cleaning products that help make your pets smell their very best. Check out more information below!

One of the most important parts of creating the ultimate spa experience is the atmosphere. Zoop’s Pet Odor Eliminating Scented Non-Toxic Pet Candle contains a beautiful blend of grapefruit, lemon, peach, and neroli, that is formulated with a fast-acting nano tech formula to neutralize and eliminate odors.

Give your pet a good wipedown with Zoop’s Health + Odor Grooming Wipes & Towels to clean any hard to reach places before bath time. These wipes & towels are nanosilver ion-infused, keeping your pet’s sebum layer intact for long-term odor control. The nanosilver ions help zap the harmful bacteria on your pet. The results: a less smelly, more healthy pet!

Bath time! Lather your fur baby up with Zoop’s Complete 6-in-1 Natural Dog Shampoo & Conditioner that will leave your pet with a refreshing pomegranate scent. This shampoo is made with natural, pet-safe ingredients for six major benefits: deep cleans, eliminates odors, relieves itchy skin, controls shedding, moisturizes coat, and detangles + shines. See also Sammi's Favorite Things: trucup

Top it off with a bath freshening spray – Once your furry friend is nice and clean, top them off with a 5-in-1 Between Bath Freshening Spray from Zoop, the ultimate dog and cat perfume that will make that refreshing pomegranate scent last. This spray is made with natural, pet-safe ingredients for five major benefits: eliminates odors, relieves itchy skin, controls shedding, moisturizes coat, and detangles + shines. Check them out and be sure to report back on what you think!

