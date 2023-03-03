0 0

Daisy Jones and The Six Receives SOFEE



Daisy Jones & The Six has earned the Critics Choice Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

Issued by the CCA Women’s Committee, the SOFEE recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories. Please alert your audience to the news! You can find specific Critics Choice SOFEE recipients and more information about the Seal at criticschoice.com/SOFEE/.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com