Jen Shah is Officially in Prison

February 17, 2023 Sammi Turano TV News 0

Jen Shah Sentenced: Everything We Know
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
0 0
0 0
Read Time:51 Second

Jen Shah is Officially in Prison

Shah-clink-clink! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is officially in prison. The reality star surrendered earlier today to FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, where she will serve 6.5 years for a several charges involving a telemarking scandal she orchestrated.

 

Her lawyer released the following statement to the media prior to her arrest:

 

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” Shah’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry said.   “She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

 “No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she’s determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted,” she concluded.

 

Jen plead guilty to her charges in July. Her scandal was featured in season three of RHOSLC.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
See also  Dancing with the Stars: Athletes Announces Dances, Voting Information for Week One
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4765 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)