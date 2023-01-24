0 0

Paris Hilton is a Mommy

From Simple Life to Mommy Life! Reality star Paris Hilton has announced that she and her husband Carter Reum are parents. The two of them welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world via surrogate. The former reality star confirmed the news via Instagram earlier this evening and People Magazine confirmed the news via their own site.

While there was not a lot of information as of press time, the Stars Are Blind singer told People that she was excited to live her dream of becoming a mother.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom told PEOPLE. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

