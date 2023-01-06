0 0

Critics Choice Awards Presenters Announced

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded line-up set to present awards at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. Additional presenters include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, and more.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards, which will broadcast LIVE on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET, delayed PT – check local listings).

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders with fourteen nominations overall, followed by “The Fabelmans” with eleven nominations, while “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” are tied with nine each. Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV contenders with six nominations, followed closely by “Better Call Saul,” which earned five nods. “Gaslit,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Good Fight” tied with four nominations each.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards will take place January 6th-13th.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Sponsors of the Awards include Champagne Collet, Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, FIJI Water, Milagro Tequila, Old Bridge Cellars Wines, and SeeHer. Sponsors of the Red Carpet are Sunkist and Cold Stone Creamery.

Follow the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.

