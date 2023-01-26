0 0

Fox Animation Domination Renewed for Two Years

FOX Entertainment has ordered early renewals for hit 20th Television Animation series The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment.

The three FOX Animation Domination fan-favorite series — all produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation — have each received two additional seasons, continuing their long-time runs on FOX through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for Bob’s Burgers, the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of Family Guy and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for The Simpsons, extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Thorn. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation.

FOX is home to the longest running primetime animation block in television history, featuring the reigning first families of animation, the Simpsons, the Griffins and the Belchers. The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 Season, marking The Simpsons’ fourth, Family Guy’s fifth and Bob’s Burgers’ second consecutive season topping the list. In addition, Family Guy ranks as FOX’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season, averaging 5.9 million P2+ viewers.

