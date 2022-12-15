Survivor Winner Donates Money to Veterans in Need

Survivor Winner Donates Money to Veterans in Need
Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, was named the Sole Survivor winner of the $1 million prize on the season finale of SURVIVOR, on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Gabler, the second-oldest winner in the show’s history, reveals his plan to donate the entire $1 million prize to Veterans in Need in honor of his father, Robert Gabler.

